Indian Railways cancels 180 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways fully cancelled over 131 trains and partially cancelled 59 trains today, October 9. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to maintenance works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Kanpur, Bhatinda, Lucknow, Varanasi and Delhi.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02132 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05010 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07458 , 07461 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09089 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09144 , 09159 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 12114 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 19405 , 19406 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22140 , 22152 , 22171 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 93015 , 93024

Know how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement