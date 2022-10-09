Kerala Govt calls Adani Group for talks at Vizhinjam Port

The Church and fishermen’s strike against the Vizhinjam Port project is still going strong, thus the Kerala government has decided to engage with the Adani Group about it.

On October 13, the talk will take place in Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil’s office.

The state government has never before contacted the Adani Group to discuss the protracted Vizhinjam protest.

According to sources, the government would likely talk about the port developer’s request for compensation for the supposed losses brought on by the local fishermen’s strike.

Adani Ports has issued a petition to the ports department requesting compensation from the government for the company’s losses, which total Rs 78.70 crore as a result of the Vizhinjam fisherfolk strike.

The Adani Group gave the secretary of ports its early estimate of damages from August 16—the start of the strike—to September 30.

The Latin Archdiocese-led strike caused work to be halted, and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) has also informed the government that the Church should be made whole for the loss.

VISL approached the government, claiming court rulings allowing the state to recoup damages caused by political party protests to public property.