Know how foreplay helps to achieve orgasm during sex

Foreplay is very much necessary in the sexual relationship. It is an essential part of a healthy sexual relationship.

Foreplay usually comes before intercourse. Foreplay can include a lot of different things, like kissing, sharing fantasies, or touching one another’s genitals. The purpose of foreplay is to add to sexual excitement, and, especially for women, to help prepare the body for intercourse by increasing vaginal lubrication.

As per sexologists, foreplay increases the pleasure you have before sexual penetration that prepares your body to derive the maximum pleasure from penetration or oral sex.

Foreplay prepares the body to receive pleasure. When there is a lot of kissing, grabbing and touching involved, the pleasure already maximizes. This help you to reach orgasm easily without much difficulty.

Foreplay is a very intimate act between two partners. It helps one to connect on a deeper physical and emotional level. Foreplay connects partners emotionally.

Women take a long time to reach an orgasm. Hence, starting sex with foreplay gives women a longer time for arousal. The longer and more intense foreplay is, the more chances women get to reach an orgasm.

Foreplay increases communication between partners. Additional foreplay items like role-play, dirty talk or items like vibrators, ice cubes, whips, handcuffs etc can make sex even more desirable and satisfying.