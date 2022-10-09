Madhya Pradesh official’s response to cardboard being used as a splint is, ‘Not Wrong,’

In a horrifying instance of medical malpractice from Madhya Pradesh, employees at a clinic bandaged a man’s broken leg using a piece of cardboard.

After being hurt in a car accident, the man was taken urgently to the Primary Health Center in the village of Roan in the Bhind district.

The man’s broken leg was treated by the medical staff at the clinic using cardboard as a makeshift bandage.

His family members then drove him to the neighbourhood hospital, where he received treatment.

On camera, cardboard is seen being tied around the man’s leg while medical staff at the local hospital start to alter his dressing.

When questioned, a district medical officer stated that ‘plaster of Paris,’ the material needed to bind a fractured limb, was not available at the health centre, which is why the doctors used the cardboard.

‘Using cardboard was appropriate because the staff’s primary goal was to support the shattered leg and halt the bleeding. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the patient was then sent to the district hospital for additional care’ he explained.

A similar incident occurred in August when medical staff at the Morena district’s Health Centre used a condom wrapper to treat a woman’s head wound.