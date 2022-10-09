Modhera village will be recognised by PM Modi as India’s first solar-powered village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proclaim Modhera, a village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, as India’s first solar-powered village tomorrow, stated the Gujarat government. This is a significant step toward promoting clean energy.

Modhera’s sun temple is well-known.

Over 1000 solar panels have been installed on houses in the village, informs the Gujarati government, through a series of tweets. These panels will produce electricity continuously for the villagers. Significantly, they will get solar electricity for free.

According to the Gujarat government, it has made sure that numerous welfare initiatives are implemented sustainably in Gujarat while keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s goal of expanding the usage of renewable energy in India.

On October 9, Modhera’s Sun Temple, a revered historic monument, will have a 3-D theatre. According to the Gujarat government, the solar-powered 3-D projection, which PM Modi will dedicate, will inform visitors about the history of Modhera.

As part of the reconstruction, the temple grounds now have historical illumination. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., people can visit the temple to see the lighting. Every evening, the 3-D projector will be in use.

The Sun Temple is located near Modhera in the Mehsana district along the Pushpavati River. King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty constructed it around 1026–1027.