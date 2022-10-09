Motorola launches 3 new Edge 30 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Motorla launched 3 three new Edge 30 series smartphones. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has gone on sale in Argentina, Brazile, and Europe starting at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 50,000). This handset comes in Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue – Vegan Leather, and Solar Gold colours. It will be launched in select markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. Motorola Edge 30 Neo is available in Europe for a starting price of EUR 369.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000 in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications: This handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface. It sports a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It features a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo specifications: The Motorola Edge 30 Neo sports a 6.28-inch pOLED full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface on top.

This smartphone features a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.