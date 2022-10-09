On October 10, Delhi will host its first ‘Slum Festival.’

In honour of World Homeless Day on October 10, the Delhi government will conduct the first-ever ‘slum festival,’ informed in a statement released by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The DUSIB will celebrate the festival for a whole week in an effort to ‘sensitise the public about homelessness,’ statement.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, will attend the celebration as the special guest.

Throughout the DUSIB shelters and basti vikas kendras for a week, events like medical camps, yoga and meditation courses, a special push on cleanliness and tidiness, and tree planting will be held.

There will also be camps organised in conjunction with the departments responsible for providing voter identification cards and Aadhaar cards.

Homeless persons will receive clothing, blankets, medications, and wholesome food throughout the event.

The DUSIB stated that ‘World Homeless Day has been providing an opportunity to educate people about the issues facing the homeless, identify alternatives for policy-makers, and identify measures that could be taken by individuals as well as at non-governmental levels in a collaborative manner for the improvement of the situation.’

Separately, Delhi’s first ‘Slum Festival’ will take place on October 10 at the Sarai Kale Khan night shelter complex.