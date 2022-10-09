Ranbir recieves trolls after his declaration to become a stay-at-home parent

People went ballistic after a social media report that Ranbir Kapoor was taking a paternity leave went viral. Trolls were very cruel, mocking him, declaring that his career was practically finished, and even questioning his love of movies.

Recent reports states that, Ranbir will take a break while Alia Bhatt returns to the movie industry. Ranbir had previously stated that he wouldn’t let Alia Bhatt sacrifice her dreams after having a baby and that they had already talked about how they would both share responsibility.

He will be the homemaker, according to Bollywood Hungama. He is finishing up the filming for Sandeep Venga’s Animal and has declined any more jobs. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is now developing films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

‘Our mothers raised us in large part because we were raised in an age where our fathers were highly busy with work. With my children, I want a different dynamic. They should be close to me as well’ he said.

‘Alia is a highly busy movie actress, and I wouldn’t want her to give up her ambitions just because she has a child. Therefore, we must devise a plan for a balanced life in which we may both enjoy our personal and professional selves.’