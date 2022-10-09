Redmi launches 2 true wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: Redmi launched 2 new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones- Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4- in Europe. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro is priced at EUR 99.9 (roughly Rs. 8,000) and come in Midnight Black and Moon White colours. The Redmi Buds 4 can be purchased for EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,000 in Light Blue and Gloss White colours.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro specifications: The new TWS earphones feature dual dynamic drivers, including 10mm and 6mm drivers on both buds. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro come with ANC technology that is said to block out up to 43 dB of ambient noises. Each earbud is also equipped with three microphones. It provide up to 9 hours of playtime per charge. The charging case is said to provide a total of up to 36 hours of backup. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro feature low-latency Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.

Redmi Buds 4 specifications: The standard Redmi Buds 4 are equipped with 10mm and 6mm drivers. The included three-level ANC technology is said to be capable of attenuating 35 dB of external noise. There are also dual microphones on the earbuds.

These TWS earphones can provide a total backup of up to 30 hours. The earbuds are said to provide up to 6 hours of playtime per charge. The Redmi Buds 4 features low-latency Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.