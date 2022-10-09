Samsung launches Odyssey Ark 1000R curved gaming monitor in India: Price and features

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched its Odyssey Ark 1000R curved gaming monitor in India. The new curved monitor will be sold in Black colour via Samsung Shop, the company’s official online store at Rs. 2,19,999. Samsung is offering an instant cart discount of Rs. 10,000 and a 1TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 solid state drive for customers who order the monitor between October 10 and October 31.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark curved monitor sports a 55-inch 1000R curved display with a 4K (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor Ultra. The monitor is equipped with 4 speakers, 2 woofers that offer a total of 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the monitor include four HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity with Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) support, and an Ethernet port