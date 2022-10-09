Telangana home minister attends Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebrations in Hyderabad

On October 9, Sunday, a procession was held in Hyderabad’s Old City to remember the Prophet Muhammad (Milad-un-Nabi) birthday celebrations. Leaving Quadri Chaman at noon, the procession arrived at the historic Charminar at 2:00 p.m., where the SUFI (Sunni United Forum of India) organised the main stage.

The major procession at Charminar was marked off by SUFI Convenor Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain and Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali. The home minister and Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain urged the people to adhere by the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad on love for humankind and the Almighty Allah while speaking to the procession from the stage.

On this occasion, welcome stages were also set up in several areas, and a sizable crowd joined the procession. In Hyderabad city, a large police patrols was put in place to stop any untoward incidents. The security plans were overseen by Joint Commissioner of Police Kartekya and Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Sai Chaitanya.