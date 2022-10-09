The future is now: Shashi Tharoor sends message ahead of Congress president election

New Delhi: Congress politician Shashi Tharoor urged party members on Sunday to vote for him in the upcoming elections for the position of party president. A two minutes and 38 second video addressed to his ‘friends and colleagues’ was released on Twitter by the Thiruvananthapuram MP. Tharoor began by saying, ‘I am here to ask for your support in the approaching presidential elections of the Indian National Congress party on October 17th’.

As we all know, the Indian National Congress is currently faced with a significant challenge: revitalising the organisation and preparing it to take on the powerful BJP in the 2024 elections. The fact that some parties are showing the country an example of internal party democracy that no other party has been able to makes the challenge all the more important.

‘I am proud to say that our Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have stressed they welcome the decision as a means of making the Congress party strong and that they believe this will attract the public to our party. It’s in that spirit that I am fighting – to make the Congress party stronger,’ Tharoor said.

In his subsequent remarks on the manifesto, he stated that it has ‘a variety of initiatives to develop and strengthen our party,’ including decentralisation of power, increased party involvement, and worker empowerment. ‘ The goal is to strengthen the party, to restore institutions provided for in our Constitution, which have fallen into disuse, and at the same time to render us able to win back the people we lost in 2014 and 2019, when we had only 19 percent of the vote,’ he stated.

He declared, ‘The future is now. We must rise to the situation and build a strong Congress if we want to build a strong India’. Tharoor pleaded with party leaders to support him, saying, ‘If not now, when are we going to offer our party the chance to recapture the glories, which we have unfortunately put behind us in recent elections’.