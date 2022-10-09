Traffic diversion on major road for three weeks in UAE

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced traffic diversion for three weeks on a major road in the emirate. Traffic will be diverted for three weeks on Al Qudra Road. The diversion is announced as part of development works.

The roundabouts on the road will be removed while maintaining three lanes in both directions and the entrances and exits of Arabian Ranches and Studio City. RTA urged all drivers to leave early and drive cautiously to avoid delays. Divers are also urged to follow the directional signage to reach their destination.