TVPM Mayor’s decision to provide hotel a public parking place is facing criticism

A public parking space on the bustling MG Road that was given to a private hotel by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has drawn controversy.

The area, which is leased for Rs 5,000 per month by the Public Works Department, is currently available.

The corporation granted use of the parking area to a recently opened private hotel in the Devaswom Board building, across from the Ayurveda College on MG Road.

The arrangement was made on a Rs 100 paper, which was signed by the hotel owner and the corporation secretary, in accordance with the decision made by the traffic advisory group led by Mayor Arya Rajendran.

Even though the mayor lacked the authority required by the Road Safety Act to provide a parking place, the action was still conducted.

The public used the area to store their cars for Rs. 10 before turning it over to the hotel. There was recently a verbal argument about the hotel’s policy of forbidding other cars from parking there.

Thirumala Anil, a BJP councillor, declared he will file a lawsuit to challenge the corporation’s choice.

In response, the company stated that it was in breach of contract to prevent the parking of further vehicles in the spot and that it would look into the complaints.