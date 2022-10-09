White House is shelling out as much as $265,000 in salaries to fend off the legal battles coming its way.

According to estimates, the White House is paying up to $265,000 in salary to stave off the legal challenges that are coming its way.

The Joe Biden administration is anticipating a flurry of subpoenas as the opposition pursues the government over its handling of the Covid epidemic, the mishandled exit from Afghanistan, and the Hunter Biden scandal, according to a New York Post article.

The White House has already started making preparations. Biden allegedly hired Richard A. Sauber, a prominent lawyer with the Department of Veterans Affairs, to serve as his deputy counsel and take care of oversight inquiries.

Additionally, the White House hired Ian Sams, who oversaw Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 campaign, to maintain the lines of communication open and uncluttered. Each person will receive $110,000 and $155,000, respectively.

Democrats are projected to lose the House in the upcoming midterm elections, thus it is expected that spending and staff will increase as the GOP goes on offence.

Comer might be heading the House Oversight Committee soon if Republicans manage to win the House in the upcoming election. He has been actively batting to launch a campaign against the Democrats for their expenditure which is being footed by none other than the public.