World Post Day’s history and relevance: ‘Post for Planet’

World Post Day is observed annually on October 9 to bring attention to how vital the mail system is to daily living. Additionally, the goal of the day is to increase public awareness of the positive contributions the postal sector has made to societal and economic growth on a worldwide scale. This year marks the anniversary of the founding of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was established in Bern, the capital of Switzerland, on October 9, 1874. The inaugural ‘World Post Day’ was established on October 9 by the UPU Congress, which gathered in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. Since then, a lot of countries have used the day to introduce or promote new postal products and services. The theme of World Post Day in 2022 is ‘Post for Planet’.

In a statement announcing the theme for this year, the United Nations (UN) stated that, ‘Although the circular economy may no longer be a novel idea, it is now more obvious than ever that we must align with its principles; we must increase public awareness of the Post’s potential to address the climate crisis; and we must promote overall resource mobilisation across sectors’. Over 150 countries have celebrated World Post Day in various ways. Some countries observe the day as a working holiday. According to the UN, industry employees are compensated for delivering high-quality services in some places.

On this day, several philatelic exhibits take place, and new stamps and date cancellation marks are also published. Conferences, seminars, workshops, the display of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public places, open days at post offices, mail centres, and postal museums, as well as cultural, athletic, and other leisure activities were among the events mentioned by the UN. Additionally, several postal services provide distinctive souvenirs like T-shirts and badges. Nations from all across the globe made a commitment to work together on this day in 2015 to reverse climate change, end extreme poverty and hunger, and battle inequality and injustice.