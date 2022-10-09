DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Xiaomi launches Smart Band 7 Pro: Details

Oct 9, 2022, 06:22 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro can be purchased for a starting price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) via official company channels in  Light Gold and Graphite Grey colours for the dial.

This smartwatch sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro includes over 110 sports modes and comes with over 150 watch faces. It packs a 235mAh battery that is said to provide up to 12 days of backup. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

 

