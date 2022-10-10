After the tiger killed at least nine people in Champaran, Bihar state, police in India shot and killed the animal.

The beast, known as the ‘man-eater of Champaran,’ was killed following a hunt by some 200 police officers and district officials. To find it, several police officers rode elephants on patrol.

The Valmiki Tiger Reserve’s surrounding villages have been terrorised by the male tiger.

More than 70% of the wild tigers in the world are found in India.

Tiger reserves in India, which are protected regions where the animals can reside, have not grown as quickly as the country’s tiger population.

Due to this, some big cats have little choice but to survive in human-dominated environments, which often results in the death of cattle and even people.

The three-year-old tiger identified as T-104 was killed during the operation, which was overseen by Bihar police, who surrounded a sugarcane field close to the village of Sitaltola Baluwa.

The tiger has been classified as ‘threatening to human lives,’ said Kumar Gupta, the area’s chief wildlife warden, who spoke to the Times of India.

Nesamani K, the director of Valmiki Tiger Reserve, announced that the final search for T-104 had started on Saturday, immediately after reports that a mother and her child had been slain in a tiger assault.

Authorities sent two teams into the bush on two elephants, and a third team waited in the area where they believed the tiger would emerge.

On Saturday at 15:15 local time, T-104 was fired.

The wildlife warden for Bihar stated that there was no evidence to support the claims that a different tiger was responsible for the human killings.

A 2019 government report found that tigers claim the lives of between 40 and 50 people annually.