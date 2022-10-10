Know the health benefits of eating gooseberry

Gooseberry is rich in nutrients and medicinal properties. The high concentration of vitamin C in gooseberry helps the body to recover from diseases. Gooseberry is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, polyphenols and dietary fiber.

Gooseberries are low in sugar and high in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron and calcium. These vitamins helps to strengthen immune functions and reduces cell damage.

Gooseberries also contain high levels of antioxidants that help improve brain function and memory. Gooseberry contains vitamin C, amino acids and essential fatty acids that nourish the hair.

Gooseberry is an excellent source of fiber that helps regulate bowel movements and ease digestive problems such as constipation or diarrhea. Consuming gooseberries is known to improve overall eye health and reduce the risk of cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

Gooseberries contain a good amount of chromium. This ingredient helps to reduce bad cholesterol, stimulate insulin production and thereby regulate blood glucose levels in diabetics. Drinking gooseberry juice daily in the morning also helps in controlling blood pressure levels.

Gooseberry is a remedy for constipation, acidity and ulcers. Consuming gooseberry, which is rich in fiber, controls the production of acid in the stomach, thereby reducing hyperacidity and ulcers.