A picture of two toilets in a single restroom inside an office building in Sriperumbudur, goes viral

On social media, a picture of two toilets constructed within a single bathroom at an office building in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, went viral. On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new structure via video conference.

The freshly built structure in Sriperumbudur, which cost Rs 1.80 Cr for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), became the subject of an internet joke after images showing two toilets fitted into a single bathroom went viral.

On Monday, CM Stalin formally opened the structure as well as several other initiatives. The development of a ‘project office’ building, which now has two toilets inside of a single bathroom, was funded with Rs 1.80 crore.

The images also included stacked furniture, poor cement work, and unfinished roofs. It has been questioned whether the authorities were attempting to demonstrate that the task was finished in time before the deadline.