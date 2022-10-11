Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has announced new entry rules. The authority has announced that all passengers and crew of cruise ships entering Abu Dhabi have been exempted from showing green pass on Al Hosn app to visit tourist attractions and establishments. Passengers and crew of cruise ships can use cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships.

‘Based on the directives of the concerned authorities issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, passengers and crew arriving Abu Dhabi via cruise ships are now exempt from green pass protocols to enter tourism attractions and establishments. Cruise cards or cruise wristband issued by cruise ships will be used as identification for passengers and crew, to allow them to enter tourism establishments without having to show a green pass on the Al Hosn app,’ said the authority.

Meanwhile, UAE residents and non-cruise ship tourists are still required to have had 2 Covid-19 vaccines and booster dose as well as a negative PCR test within 30 days to keep a green status on the Al Hosn app. All unvaccinated will need a negative PCR test every 7 days to keep a green status on the Al Hosn app.