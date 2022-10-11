Airline announces special discount offer for passengers

Manila: Low-cost airline based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced a special seat sale. The air carrier also increased frequencies to Dubai.

Cebu pacific will provide flight tickets on the Dubai – Manila route at Dh399. Passengers can book the tickets at this discounted price till October 16. The ticket will be applicable for a travel period from November 1, 2022 till March 31, 2023.

The airline has also announced that it will add more flights to the route from October 30. Cebu Pacific will operate twice daily between Manila and Dubai.