Complainant to register statement today; Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly likely to get booked in assault case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police is likely to book Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly over the complaint lodged by a woman alleging attack at Kovalam. The woman gave her statement before Vanchiyoor Police and Magistrate the other day despite the legislator’s claim that he did not attack anyone.

According to the complaint received by the city police commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram, the MLA, who is a friend of the complainant, beat her up following a verbal spat. The complainant is a teacher at a private school. The complaint had been handed over to the Kovalam police circle and the woman was directed to give details regarding the incident. The police directed the woman to give a detailed statement on Tuesday and it is learnt that she will appear before the officials by 10 am.

However, no action followed as the woman refrained from giving statements. Further action will proceed only after receiving the statement of the complainant, said police. The complaint noted that the incident happened in September.

Meanwhile, MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly repudiated the allegations raised by a woman in her complaint to the police. Reacting to the incident, the MLA said that he will legally confront the case. However, he abstained from replying whether he had gone to Kovalam or know the teacher, who raised allegations against him. ‘Let the police investigate the case. There is no need to respond when the probe is underway. I have not attacked anyone’, said the MLA. He informed that he had not seen the complaint and the police have not summoned him for inquiry.