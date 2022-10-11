Ducati launches new adventure motorcycle in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Italian luxury motorcycle-manufacturing, Ducati launched new adventure motorcycle named Ducati Multistrada V4 in the Indian markets. The new bike is priced at Rs. 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the sport-touring adventure bike have begun and deliveries will start next month onwards.

The new V4 Pikes Peak is powered by V4 Gran Turismo engine. The engine delivers 168 bhp at 10,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The rear bank of cylinders can be deactivated when cruising or idling, to lower fuel consumption and reduce engine heat.

Braking duties are handled by 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a single 265 mm diameter disc with a Brembo floating caliper at the rear. The bike has a electronic package from the Multistrada V4 S, which includes standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) features.