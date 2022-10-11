Etihad Airways launches new flight service

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched its first-ever scheduled passenger flight to Guangzhou, China. Etihad Airways is the first international airline to operate long-haul passenger services to the top three Chinese cities – Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou – since the start of the pandemic.

The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week to the Chinese city from Abu Dhabi. It will deploy its two-class Boeing 777 for the service. Thus, Etihad is now operating network to 67 destinations across 45 countries.