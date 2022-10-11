India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: India win toss, opt to field

New Delhi: Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the ongoing three-match ODI series. India stuck with their winning combination and did not make any changes to the playing eleven while David Miller walked out as the captain.

South Africa made three changes as Jansen, Andile, and Lungi Ngidi came in while Keshav Maharaj was ruled out after feeling sick, Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi also didn’t make it to the side. ‘We will bowl first. I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team’, said Shikhar Dhawan after winning the toss.

‘It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first. We have three changes. A few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well’, said David Miller during the toss.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje.