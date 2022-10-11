‘It is painful to see Central Information Commission (CIC) indulging in dirty politics,’ says AAP

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it hurts to see the Central Information Commission (CIC) participating in dirty politics. The comments came after the CIC accused the AAP government of failing to follow the Right to Information Act of 2005 in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

This letter was written by the CIC at the BJP’s request. It hurts to see that an organization like CIC participates in immoral politics. The RTI Act is handled by the Delhi government in fully compliant with the law’s letter and spirit, the AAP stated in a statement.

The Delhi government was charged earlier today with hiding nepotism and corruption. In his letter to the Delhi L-G regarding the AAP government’s failure to implement the RTI Act, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar claimed that the departments and other bodies directly dealing with ordinary people either withhold true information with ulterior motives, refuse to share true information with those who are seeking it, or give them false information with the intention of misleading them.

Following the claims, the Delhi L-G quickly took notice of the issue and ordered the Chief Secretary to follow standard rules to address the issue as quickly as possible.