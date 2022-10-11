Italian volcano Stromboli erupts: Vast lava flows and smoke plumes seen from space

On Sunday, a volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted. The eruption partially collapsed the crater terrace, and the lava flow generated a 3-minute seismic signal that was captured by the seismic network. Although there hasn’t been any harm to people or property, enormous lava and smoke plumes have been visible from space.

The Stromboli volcano has been almost continuously erupting for the past 90 years. It is the northernmost island of the Aeolian archipelago and is situated just off the northern tip of Sicily. The stratovolcano, often referred to as the Lighthouse of the Mediterranean, is made up of layers of lava flows, boulders, and solidified volcanic ash.

Less than five hours after the eruption, the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured the explosion and its aftermath from space. The crater terrace partially collapsed as a result of the eruption, and this was followed by large lava flows that reached the sea and immense plumes of smoke that rose hundreds of metres above the volcano.

Authorities increased the alert following the eruption from yellow to orange because a ‘condition of exacerbated volcanic imbalance exists.’

The photograph was processed in real colour, according to the European Space Agency, who highlighted the new lava flow using the shortwave infrared channel.