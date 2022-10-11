Karnataka: Dalits are attacked by members of the upper caste for attending a temple ceremony.

Over 15 members of an upper caste group allegedly beat up a Dalit guy in Bangarpet Taluk’s Dodduru Village for performing puja at a shrine. Two people were detained by the Budikote police after they filed a report of an assault and atrocity. There is an ongoing search for other fugitives.

Following the complaint, SP Dharani Devi and other high police officials went to the area and met with the locals.

In his complaint, Gottaluru resident Muniraju said that he had travelled to Doddapura, which is close to his hamlet, to perform the puja at the Gangamma temple. A Doddapura resident named Chandrappa, his close relative Siddaiah, and 15 other upper caste individuals attacked him at that time, causing bleeding wounds to his head.

The Budikote police detained Chandrappa and Siddaiah as a result of his allegation. After a Dalit kid touched the statue of the local deity Boothamma in Ullerahalli, Malur Taluk, his family was recently fined Rs 60,000. In another incident, locals in Chintamani taluk in the Chikkaballapur district allegedly beat up a young child by tying him to a pole and accusing him of stealing gold jewellery from a female from the upper class.

In Kolar Devanahalli, the upper caste residents refused to lead a procession of the Dalit goddesses Sree Kateeramma and Gangamma through a neighbourhood. Conflict between the two factions resulted after the incident, and numerous people were hurt. The police were able to control the situation.