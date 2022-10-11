Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian multinational electronics company that manufactures smartphones, laptops, computer hardware and consumer electronics, Lava International launched its new budget smartphone named ‘Lava Yuva Pro’. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,799. It is currently available for sale through the Lava e-store in India in Metallic Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Grey colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Yuva Pro runs on Android 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC. The handset features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 269ppi. The display has corning gorilla glass protection and features a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter.

The device is equipped with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comes preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, portrait, beauty, night, GIF and time-lapse photography among others. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with screen flash.

Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPRS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It packs 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.