Milma units recommend to revise price; Milk price likely to take hike in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of surge in production cost and demands of dairy farmers, Milma has decided to increase the price of milk. The revised price will come into effect from December 2022 or January 2023. Milma had increased the price by Rs 4 while the cost of milk was last hiked in 2019.

During the board meeting held last month, the Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam units had recommended a price hike of Rs 4. Milma Federation has appointed a two-member committee to prepare a report over the need for a hike. A final decision will be taken considering the report, which is likely to be submitted this month. The committee comprises representatives from the dairy department of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Regional Agricultural Research Station in Ambalavayal.

The committee will meet major dairy farmers in each district and seek their suggestions. Milma has informed the state government over the necessity to increase the milk price. Currently, the Department of Animal Husbandry is providing an incentive for dairy farmers. Goods and Services Tax of 5% was imposed on ‘pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi and butter milk’ from July 18.