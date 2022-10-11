Murugan, defendant in Rajiv Gandhi case, filed petition in Madras High Court for medical attention

Murugan, a life-sentenced convict in the murder of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has been fasting for more than a month and requires emergency medical care, according to a petition submitted to the Madras high court by his 81-year-old mother-in-law S Padma.

Murugan alias Sridharan has allegedly been on a ‘spiritual fast,’ according to Padma, the parolee mother of Nalini Sridharan, a life-sentenced prisoner. Murugan alias Sridharan has reportedly shed 20 kg. He is currently incarcerated in the major jail in Vellore.

According to Padma, who made the plea, when their attorneys P Pugalenthi and M Ezhilarasu saw Murugan on October 8 in the interrogation chamber of the central prison, her son-in-law was unable to walk or speak since he had been on a 32-day spiritual fast and had dropped from 62kg to 43kg in weight.

‘During their interview (meeting), my son-in-law’s fingers and hands were shivering. I have realised that my son-in- law’s life is in danger in the hands of the prison authorities,’ the affidavit read.

The next day, she claimed, she presented a situation to the jail staff, but it was not taken into account. She wants Murugan to receive ‘proper’ medical treatment.

The Tamil Nadu government announced that it will engage legal experts on the release of the remaining six convicts after the Supreme Court ordered in May that AG Perarivalan, a prisoner serving a life sentence in connection with the murder of Rajiv Gandhi, be released.