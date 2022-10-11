Nayanthara- Vignesh Sivan twins: Tamil Nadu Govt announces probe on speculated surrogacy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramaniam said in a press conference that the department will initiate a probe to verify that if the star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan have followed the surrogacy laws in the birth of their twins. The fact that the celebrity couple had kids, four months into their wedding was fuel for the rumour mills.

Though Nayanthara and Vignesh have not clarified whether the kids were conceived through surrogacy or not, it is widely speculated that they opted for the method. According to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, enacted in 2021, the couple is deemed ‘eligible’ for surrogacy if they have been married for five years, the wife is aged between 25 and 50 years and the husband is between 26 and 55 years. The couple must not have any living child, biological or adopted, to make them eligible. Commercial surrogacy is banned in India while altruistic surrogacy is allowed under strict conditions.

As per the law, a surrogate mother has to be a close relative of the couple, a married woman with a child of her own, aged between 25 and 35 years, who has been a surrogate only once in her life. While these are the rules, the question is how the actor-director couple had babies four months into their marriage. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subrahmanian told reporters in Chennai that Nayanthara would be asked for an explanation to see whether there was any breach of regulations. It is unclear if the couple had opted for surrogacy in another country.

Director Vignesh Shivan announced on Sunday that he and his actor-wife Nayanthara have become parents of twin boys, triggering rumours of surrogacy. ‘Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys’, Vignesh wrote on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in June this year. Even before this, Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar and Tusshar Kapoor, who aren’t married, had children through surrogacy. However, this was before the Act came into force.