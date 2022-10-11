Rahul Koli, a kid performer in India’s Oscar entry Chhello Show, passed away from cancer

Rahul Koli, a young performer of Chhello Show or Last Film Show fame, passed away from cancer at the age of 15. Rahul’s father stated that the family would watch Chhello Show collectively following Rahul’s final rites. Release day is October 14. He was one of the six young actors that starred in the film, which is India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards.

According to reports, Rahul’s father said that the late child star had several fever bouts prior to passing away and had also vomited blood. ‘On Sunday, October 2, he ate breakfast, and in the hours that followed, he experienced many episodes of fever. Rahul then vomited blood three times, and in an instant, my kid was gone. Our entire family is in shock. However, when we carry out his final purification ceremonies, we shall watch his ‘last film show’ together on October 14 on the day of its release.’ Rahul was his only child.

Pan Nalin’s personal memories of falling in love with movies as a young child in rural Gujarat served as the inspiration for the time period of Last Film Show, which is at the start of the digital revolution. The story of a little kid who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema at the age of nine is followed in this movie, which is set in a secluded rural village in Saurashtra.

Bhavin Rabari, a young actor making his acting debut, played Samay in the movie, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in 2021. The festival was founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. The movie will debut in theatres on October 14. The day before its formal premiere, 95 theatres throughout India will screen Last Film Show, with tickets costing 95.

According to FFI President TP Aggarwal, Chhello Show outperformed rivals including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, and R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry.