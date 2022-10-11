Raped married woman in Patna; 5 arrested, search continues for absconding rapists

Five of the nine men were arrested by the police for raping a married woman in Patna’s Bihta area. Nine men gang-raped a married woman in the incident that occurred on October 7 in the Machrul Pur Lai area of Bihta.

The victim reported the incident to the Bihta Police Station after it occurred. Five men, known as Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Mohammed Sabir, and Golu Kumar, were arrested by the police after several raids at various places.

All of the arrested accused have confessed to the crime and are being interrogated right now. The victim has named the remaining four men, and the police are actively seeking for them.

The victim’s medical examination has also completed. More information is awaited.