To fly LCH Prachand, Indian Air Force intends to hire woman officers

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to appoint female officers to fly these helicopters following the successful addition of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ to its fleet on October 3.

According to IAF sources speaking to India Today, ‘Women officers will be inducted into the fleet of Light Combat Helicopters.’ According to them, the Advanced Heavy Lifter (ALH) helicopter pilots who are already women are being sought out to join the fleet.

In the presence of Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan, and IAF head Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, an indigenously made Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) named ‘Prachand’ was inducted into the Indian Air Force.

The helicopter’s name means ‘fierce’ in Hindi, and the defence minister claimed that it will provide the Indian Air Force (IAF) a major advantage in battle since it can hit enemy targets precisely. Singh, who also piloted the LCH, claimed that it was among the best in the world for its class and could operate in any situation.