UAE launches ‘ Golden Pension’ for expats

Dubai: UAE has launched a new pension scheme for expats working in the country. The ‘Golden Pension Scheme’ was launched by Sharia-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds.

Under the scheme, employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as Dh100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved. This can be availed in addition to the gratuity provided by their organisation.

‘The unique initiative aims to help corporates registered with National Bonds support their employees’ financial goals. (It) … will help employees of registered corporates … strengthen their financial resilience through the attractive competitive returns being offered under this programme,’ National Bonds said in a statement.

Through the National Bonds’ app, employees can check their pension portfolio and view their savings in real-time. They can also be part of the rewards programme of Dh35 million.