UAE to launch free driverless bus service

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of free driverless bus service in the emirate. The fully automated driverless minibus will be introduced next month during the F1 Grand Prix. The bus is now displayed at the Government of Abu Dhabi stand at Gitex Global. The service will be operated by Txai, region’s first driverless taxi service.

A total of 11 passengers can board the bus. The minibus will seat 7 people and can accommodate a further 4 standing passengers. It will stop at 9 locations on the Yas Island, including W hotel, Yas Water World, Yas Marina Circuit and Ferrari World. A tram on wheels is also scheduled to start operation on Yas Island later this year.