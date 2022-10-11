UK intelligence agency monitoring any indications Russia is thinking of getting nukes

The senior cyberspy for Britain reiterated on Tuesday that any discussion of using such weapons was extremely risky and that Britain would expect to see clues if Russia was beginning to consider using its nuclear arsenal in its conflict with Ukraine.

Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ surveillance agency, told BBC Radio that Russia was running low on supplies of troops, allies, and ammunition after more than seven months of fighting.

According to Fleming, Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far adhered to long-standing military doctrine that forbids the use of nuclear weapons, but his agency will be on the lookout for any indications that this could change.

Fleming will also mention that Russians are starting to realise how precarious a predicament Moscow is in owing to the crisis in a speech he will give later on Tuesday.

The excerpts from his address states that, he would say, ‘They’re witnessing exactly how terribly Putin has misread the situation.’

‘Realizing they can no longer travel, they are escaping the draught. They are aware that their access to contemporary technologies and outside forces will be severely constrained. And they can now clearly see the terrible human cost of his deliberate war.’