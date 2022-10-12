10-year-old girl’s body found in a building’s water sump in Mandya, Karnataka; investigations are ongoing

On Tuesday night, a 10-year-old girl’s body was discovered in a water sump at a building that was still under construction in the Mandya region of Karnataka. Police officers have opened an inquiry and submitted the deceased for a post-mortem.

The tragedy happened in Mandya district’s Malavalli town. On Tuesday night, the deceased girl had left her house to attend her tuition sessions. However, sources claim that she never made it there.

Later that evening, her body was discovered thrown under a water sump of a structure that was still under construction. The girl’s parents reported the body to the police after it was discovered. Additionally, a FIR was filed in response to the complaint.

Kantha Raju, a 45-year-old teacher at the tuition sessions where the girl was going, was the instructor. Police officers arrested him and took him into custody.

‘The body has just been retrieved; it will be too early to make any comments,’ Mandya Superintendent P Venugopal said. We have opened an investigation and are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

There are further studies under progress.