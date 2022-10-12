7, including 5 children, seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Haryana’s Rohtak

Rohtak: Seven members of a family were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in Haryana’s Rohtak on Wednesday. The injured include a couple and their five children. The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast.

The incident took place in Ekta Colony on Wednesday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. Police personnel are at the spot.

‘A married couple and their five children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak’s Ekta Colony this morning. All family members were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders and police reached the spot’, Inspector, Shivaji Colony Police Station Samsher Singh said.