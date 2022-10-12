Acer launches new gaming laptop in India: Details

Mumbai: Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation, Acer launched its new gaming laptop named ‘Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition’ with stereoscopic 3D gaming. The laptop is available from Rs 3,19,999 at key retail and online stores.

Also Read: Noise launches new true wireless earphones named IntelliBuds in India: Details

The new laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs. It features a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, LED-backlit TFT LCD, and a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs, 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode. It comes equipped with ultra-fast DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (32GB), and PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.