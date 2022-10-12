Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down for third day in a row. Gold price edged lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram today. Yesterday, gold price depreciated by Rs 500 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the yellow metal depreciated by Rs 960 per 8 gram. Gold is trading at Rs 37,320 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.36% lower at Rs 50,911 for 10 gram. Silver futures declined by 1.18% to Rs 57,843 a kilogram. In the international market, spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,663.60 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.8% at $1,673.30.