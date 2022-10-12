Delhi: Plan for a ‘Electronic City’ is released

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) envisions a public-private partnership approach for the development of infrastructure and the establishment of an electronic research and design facility.

The suggestions were delivered to the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the DDC’s vice chairperson Jasmine Shah, member Gopal Mohan, and member Vijay Chander Vupputuri (DDC).

The project seeks to establish Delhi as a hub for electronics. The DDC has suggested that the Delhi government collaborate with a real estate developer chosen through a bid process to develop, manage, and maintain the Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola. This would involve all infrastructure for Delhi’s Electronic City being developed through a PPP model (South-West Delhi).

According to a statement from the think tank, Delhi’s Electronic City in Baprola will be close to the Delhi Airport and major highways like the NH-1, NH-10, NH-8, and NH-2 after the Urban Extension Roadway-II is finished.

Additionally, it was advised that a centre for electronic research and design be built in Delhi to house independent global design firms, pertinent start-ups, and original design manufacturers making the shift to product design.

Delhi already has a number of advantages that will help the Electronic City initiative succeed.