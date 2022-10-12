European Space Agency gave the first glimpse of its rover training for future missions on Moon and Mars

Europe is not falling behind as nations launch lunar missions. The European Space Agency (ESA) will send not just astronauts but also rovers that will open the door for future scientific research as part of its collaboration with NASA on the Artemis lunar programme.

When the organisation took its rover outside to test its autonomous system, it gave the public its first look.

In the near future, the rover might be used for expeditions to the Moon and perhaps Mars. The rover, created by Airbus and the ESA, attempted to learn how to manoeuvre around barriers, climb over boulders, and get close enough to intriguing materials.

For more than two weeks, engineers assessed the rover’s robustness.

During the rover’s field tests, it was put through increasingly demanding configurations that ranged from flat, straight-line traverses to rocky, zig-zagging setups peppered with impediments.

The rover demonstrated its capacity for independent operation. Since it was our first test conducted outside, Juan Manuel Delfa, the technical lead for the ESA, said it was fascinating to observe how the rover’s cameras and brain responded to changes in light.