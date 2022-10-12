First National Law University centre inaugurated in Tripura by President Droupadi Murmu

On her first visit to the state since taking office, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the newly built Tripura judicial academy on Wednesday and displayed a model of the state’s first National Law University.

President Murmu also met with officials and staff at the Central Tea Processing Factory at the Durgabari Tea Estate, around 20 kilometres from the state capital Agartala, on the first day of her visit.

Before attending an event at the Agartala townhall in the evening, the President is also anticipated to virtually inaugurate a newly constructed MLA hostel and launch a number of initiatives from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

She will officially open two passenger trains on Thursday, including the Guwahati-Kolkata Express’ extension from Agartala and the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express’ extension to Thangsang, Manipur. She would next travel to Assam after paying a visit to the Tripurasundari temple in the Gomati district.