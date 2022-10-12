First sale of Moto G72 began in India: Know price, specifications and offers

Mumbai: The first sale of Moto G72 began in the country. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the new 4G smartphone is available on Flipkart at an exclusive launch price of Rs. 18,999 in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colours. Customers can purchase the Moto G72 at an effective price of Rs. 14,749, which includes limited-period launch offers. These include an exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, and a Rs. 1,250 instant discount from select banks.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU and runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, this smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video chats.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1. The smartphone also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.