Following Stalin, Pinarayi also protests the imposition of Hindi. But is the Kerala CM less assertive?

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s warning to the Centre not to ‘push another linguistic war by imposing Hindi,’ adding any attempt to do so ‘would not augur well for our cooperative federal set-up.’

While Vijayan gave the idea that a compromise solution could be found, Stalin expressed his opposition to the one-language policy in strongly worded words.

Vijayan opens his letter to the prime minister in a hostile manner. He asserts that higher educational institutions cannot be forced to use Hindi as their primary language of instruction. In the educational sector, he claims that ‘the state-specific peculiarities must be recognised.’

However, what he says afterward softens the blow of his seeming disdain. As though indicating that Kerala was open to dialogue on the one-language issue, Vijayan remarks, ‘There cannot be a hurried judgement in this regard.’

Both chief ministers were responding to media reports that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), central universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayas should all teach Hindi, as recommended by the Amit Shah, the union home minister, who serves as the chairman of the parliamentary committee on official languages.