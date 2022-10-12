Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of the American currency, sustained foreign fund outflows and risk aversion sentiment among investors weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.32 against the dollar. During trading, it then lost to 82.35, registering a loss of 14 paise over its previous close. The local currency is trading at 22.43 against the UAE dirham. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.21, up by 19 paise against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23% to 113.48.