Indian Railways revenue earnings registers growth of 92%

New Delhi: The revenue earnings of the Indian Railways registered a growth of 92% in passenger segment. The Indian Railways revenue from passenger traffic is at Rs 33,476 crore during 1st April to 8th October this year. It was at Rs 17,394 crore during the same period last year.

More than 42 crore passengers booked tickets in the reserved classes of the trains during the period 1st April to 8th October 2022. It was at 34 Crore during the same period last year showing an increase of 24%.The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 8th October this year is Rs 26,961 crore as compared to Rs 16,307 crore s during the same period last year, showing an increase of 65%.

In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 8th October 2022 is over 268 crore showing an increase of 197% when compared to 90 crore reported during the same period last year.. The revenue generated from Unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 8th October this year is Rs 6515 crore as compared to Rs 1086 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 500%.